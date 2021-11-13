In short
Sarah Nabude, who was teaching at Joy Blessed, a private Primary School in Mbale is one of the over 30 affected teachers. She says that after applying for the job, she was called to sit for interviews in December and received her appointment letter and was posted to Buzalanzo Primary School.
Over 30 Teachers Yet to Appear on Mbale District Pay Roll A Year After Appointment Top story13 Nov 2021, 15:04 Comments 259 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Local government Education Updates
