In short
According to the residents, the heavy rains destroyed about 30 houses and three classroom blocks at Matale government primary school and a church. About 20 other houses are on the verge of collapsing.
Over 300 People In Buikwe Out in the Cold Following Heavy Rains Top story10 Dec 2020, 14:06 Comments 295 Views Buikwe District, Uganda Security Health Environment Report
In short
