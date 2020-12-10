Kimbowa Ivan
14:08

Over 300 People In Buikwe Out in the Cold Following Heavy Rains Top story

10 Dec 2020, 14:06 Comments 295 Views Buikwe District, Uganda Security Health Environment Report
AnnaMaria Muweesi seated near her destroyed house

In short
According to the residents, the heavy rains destroyed about 30 houses and three classroom blocks at Matale government primary school and a church. About 20 other houses are on the verge of collapsing.

 

Mentioned: Buikwe District

