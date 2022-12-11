Over 3,000 Households Reject Indoor Residual Spraying in Arua

In short
Gasper Drani, the Arua District Malaria Focal Point person, says that at least 3,510 homes have not been sprayed due to refusal by the residents. He further notes that some educational institutions have also rejected attempts to spray their facilities.
Over 3,000 Households Reject Indoor Residual Spraying in Arua11 Dec 2022, 12:23 Comments 41 Views Arua, Uganda Health Local government Northern Updates
