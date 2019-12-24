Davis Buyondo
18:46

Over 30m Condoms Available For Christmas, Boxing Day- MoH

24 Dec 2019, 18:44 Comments 125 Views Lwengo, Uganda Health Misc Updates

In short
Unlike the usual stock out during the festive season, Kibirige says they planned early this time to address the overwhelming demand on the two exciting days. The communication comes a month after the National Drug Authority (NDA) ordered Marie topes Uganda to recall more than 3 million Lifeguard condoms from the market.

 

Tagged with: HIV infection condom stock festive season male and female condoms
Mentioned: Joint Medical Stores Ministry of Health Unaids marie stopes uganda

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.