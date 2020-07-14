In short
The fight erupted around 7pm on Monday night after a Nuer teenager from Itula Sub County was accused of stealing maize from a garden belonging to a member of the Kuku ethnic group in Dama village.
Over 40 Houses Torched, Dozens Injured in Ethnic Refugee Clashes
14 Jul 2020
Obongi, Uganda
Some of the refugees fleeing a fresh fight between Nuer and Kuku ethic communities in Palorinya settlement
