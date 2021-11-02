Over 40 Killed on Mbale Roads in 10 Months

In short
Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Police Spokesperson says that the rate at which accidents are occurring on the roads of Mbale is high and alarming saying that all the accidents that the police have registered are caused by human error, especially bad driving with drivers driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while talking on phone and failure to respect sign posts and pedestrian crossings.
Over 40 Killed on Mbale Roads in 10 Months2 Nov 2021, 11:50 Comments 172 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Lifestyle Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.