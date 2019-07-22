Candia Stephen
Over 400 Arua LDU Recruits Knocked Out for Body Defects, Late Arrival Top story

22 Jul 2019, 20:15 Comments 210 Views Arua, Uganda Security Report
Some of the selected Recruits awaiting health checkups at Arua police grounds.

In short
The 4th division UPDF Spokesperson, Major Caesar Olweny, says over 40 prospective recruits who arrived early were kicked out because of body defects including skin diseases, rushes and scars. He says more than 400 arrived late for the exercise.

 

