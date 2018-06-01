In short
The Christians from three clans of Komite, Andruvu and Oluvu, all members of St. Bakhita Chapel under Ediofe Parish, dragged Arua Diocese Board of Trustees to the High Court for failing to pay for the 99-year lease for the land on which the Cathedral and Diocesan Offices have been sitting since 1920.
Arua Diocese Banishes Parishioners for Dragging Church to Court Top story1 Jun 2018, 18:41 Comments 135 Views Arua, Uganda Court Religion Security Analysis
