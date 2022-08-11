Amony Immaculate
Over 400 People Operated at Lira Hospital Eye Camp

11 Aug 2022 Lira Regional Referral Hospital, Lira, Uganda
Cataract patients after operation at LRRH

Dr. Zohaib Hassan, a Pakistan Consultant Ophthalmologist who attributed this to a possible lack of facilities and the costs involved in the treatment, wondered why the cataract condition is so common among the people in the Lango sub-region.

 

