Christopher Tusiime
13:17

Over 4,000 Elderly Persons Benefit from SAGE Program in Kabarole

19 Jun 2020, 13:10 Comments 94 Views Lifestyle Report

In short
The Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (SAGE) was introduced as a pilot project in 2010 under the Expanding Social Protection (ESP) the programme, specifically targeting labour-constrained individuals and households. Each beneficiary receives a monthly stipend of 25,000 Shillings.

 

Tagged with: CDO social development
Mentioned: Frank Tumwebaze Kabarole District

