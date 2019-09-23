Over 4000 Miss Second Dose of Hepatitis B Vaccination

In short
William Kotaki, the in charge of Bulucheke health center III confirmed the lack of the vaccines attributing it to the breakdown of the freezer at the facility. He disclosed that more than 4000 people who received the first dose haven’t received their second dose due to lack of vaccines.
Over 4000 Miss Second Dose of Hepatitis B Vaccination23 Sep 2019, 13:52 Comments 105 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Health Misc Updates
