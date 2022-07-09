Over 50 Left Jobless as Gaagaa Bus Company Closes Operations

In short
The company closed its booking offices in Rhino Camp Road in Arua City, sending all the workers home. Gerald Angurini, a former Gaagaa ticketing officer, says that he now does any type of work to survive due to the high cost of leaving.
Over 50 Left Jobless as Gaagaa Bus Company Closes Operations9 Jul 2022, 16:57 Comments 646 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Business and finance Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Closes Operation Gaagaa bus services
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.