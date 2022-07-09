Henry Lematia
16:59

Over 50 Left Jobless as Gaagaa Bus Company Closes Operations

9 Jul 2022, 16:57 Comments 646 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Business and finance Northern Breaking news
A man walking past the former Gaagaa bus booking Office,along Rhinocamp road in Arua city

In short
The company closed its booking offices in Rhino Camp Road in Arua City, sending all the workers home. Gerald Angurini, a former Gaagaa ticketing officer, says that he now does any type of work to survive due to the high cost of leaving.

 

