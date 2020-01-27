In short
Ambrose Onoria, the Ngora Resident District Commissioner, says that all unlicensed schools will not be allowed to open for the first term come February 3rd, 2020. Onoria revealed that they have issued notices to all the schools that have not met the requirements to release children they have admitted.
Over 50 Schools in Teso Face Closure Over Registration Top story27 Jan 2020, 07:37 Comments 298 Views Soroti, Uganda Business and finance Education Report
Tagged with: education standards liberalization of education in uganda uganda schools guide unlicensed private schools
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sports Teso Sub Region Soroti Municipality Municipal Education Officer Ministry of Education Paul Etyang Resident District Commissioner Ambrose Onoria Primary Leaving Examination PLE Uganda Schools Guide Municipal Head Teachers
