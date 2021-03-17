Candia Stephen
Over 50 Senior Medical Workers Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in Arua City on Day One

17 Mar 2021, 07:44 Comments 104 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Health Report
Schedule for vaccination against covid19 at Arua hospital.

In short
Suzan Tabu, the Principal Nursing and Human Resource Officer at Arua hospital, one of those who took the vaccine, says that they were careful not to vaccinate much health workers so that in case of any negative impact, service delivery doesn’t breakdown totally.

 

