Over 500 Homesteads Submerged by Water in Buliisa District

One of the houses submerged by the floods from the rising Lake Albert water levels in Boma village Butiaba Sub county.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short

The most affected people are from the landing sites of Kawaibanda, Butiaba, Boma, Kigangaizi, Tugombili, Walukuba, Bugoigo, Kamagongoro, Kigungu, Serule, Piida, Waisoki, Triangle and Magali, where the majority of the affected people are sleeping in the cold, under trees, in the nearby churches and schools.