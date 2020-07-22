Ashraf Kasirye
Over 58 Arcades to Remain Closed- Minister Kyambadde

Minister of trade Ameria Kyambadde after addressing media today at Uganda Media Center

Addressing journalists at the government owned media center on Wednesday, the Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Minister, Ameria Kyambadde, said proprietors of the affected arcades blocked the task force from accessing their buildings for inspection.

 

