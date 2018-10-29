In short
URN has learnt that all staff invoices for October 2018 were uploaded on the Integrated Financial Management System - IFMS on October 20, 2018. However, due to a technical error, which was not explained in detail, some staff invoices were not processed.
Over 600 Mak Staff Miss October Salary
