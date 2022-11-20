Over 70 Percent of Working Ugandans Lack Social Protection-UBOS

In short
Martin Wandera, the Director of Labour, Employment, and Occupational Safety and Health at the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development attributes the challenge, partly, to the lack of written employment contracts by the employees.
Over 70 Percent of Working Ugandans Lack Social Protection-UBOS20 Nov 2022, 15:45 Comments 63 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Business and finance Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.