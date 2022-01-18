In short
Charles Zinabala, a Primary Five teacher at Kajuna Church of Uganda Primary School reveals that he last received payment in August last year and is currently struggling to sustain his family. He says he raised his concern with the District Education Officer whose promise to rectify the problem is yet to yield results.
Over 70 Primary Teachers Go Without Salaries in Masaka District
Learners at Kajuna Church of Uganda Primary School in class, half of the eight teachers have missed salary for three months
