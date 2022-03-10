In short
Henry Komakech, the Manager Uganda National Roads Authority –UNRA Gulu Office told URN in an interview that the vandalism of the road signage has been very rampant along the major roads in the region from 2020 to date due to the rising demand for metals by scrap dealers.
Over 700 Road Signs Vandalized in Acholi and Lango Sub Regions
10 Mar 2022
