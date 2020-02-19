Dan Michael Komakech
08:00

Over 80 Ex-LRA Abductees Conned In Resettlement Scam

19 Feb 2020, 07:58 Comments 256 Views Kitgum, Uganda Crime Lifestyle Northern Updates

In short
The Omiya Anyima Sub County LC III Chairperson, Julius Peter Otto says he learnt of the scam following complaints from unsuspecting ex-LRA abductees who were mobilized from villages to benefit from an impending resettlement package.

 

Tagged with: Lord's Resistance Army LRA

