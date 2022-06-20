Godfrey Eyoku
Over 800 Karamojong Youth Miss UPDF Recruitment In Moroto

Youth during recruitment exercise at Moroto Boma grounds

A number of youth on Monday turned up at Moroto Boma grounds where the recruitment exercise is ongoing but many were eliminated over lack of academic documents, while others failed to meet the required age bracket.

 

