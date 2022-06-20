Over 800 Karamojong Youth Miss UPDF Recruitment In Moroto

In short
A number of youth on Monday turned up at Moroto Boma grounds where the recruitment exercise is ongoing but many were eliminated over lack of academic documents, while others failed to meet the required age bracket.
Over 800 Karamojong Youth Miss UPDF Recruitment In Moroto20 Jun 2022, 23:07 Comments 54 Views Moroto, Uganda Crime Security Report
