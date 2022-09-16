Over 8,000 Pupils Still Stuck Home in Bukedea District

In short
The district had an enrolment of 78,323 pupils last term. Of these, 70,000 have reported back for the third term of school which started three weeks ago while the rest are stuck in communities.
Over 8,000 Pupils Still Stuck Home in Bukedea District16 Sep 2022, 11:07 Comments 123 Views Bukedea, Uganda Education Updates
Tagged with: food shortage affecting school enrolment in bukedea low turn up of pupils in upe schools national registration of learners in schools
Mentioned: Bukedea district
