Over 90 OPM Bunambutye Resettlement Houses Develop Cracks

In short
Madoi Damasco, who relocated from Bududa district with a family of 15 children says that they have sleepless nights for fear that the house may collapse because of the huge cracks all over.
Over 90 OPM Bunambutye Resettlement Houses Develop Cracks6 Oct 2022, 14:11 Comments 109 Views Human rights Security Report
One of the resstlement cracked house which habours fifteen family members. Photo by William Cheptoek
