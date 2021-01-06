In short

The report, signed by Moses Kaggwa, the Acting Director of Economic Affairs says that the amount required by the various MDAs involved in preparation and conduct of the general election for the electoral roadmap from financial year 2019/2020 to financial year 2021/2022 is 1.255 trillion Shillings. The biggest share of this amount totaling 772.24 billion Shillings is under the Electoral Commission (EC).