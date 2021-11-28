Bernard Bakalu
18:35

Overwhelming Premature Deliveries Prompt Construction of Ugx260m Neonatal ICU at Nakaseke Hospital

28 Nov 2021, 18:30 Comments 145 Views Health Report
A premature baby lies on one of the beds in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Nakaseke hospital

A premature baby lies on one of the beds in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Nakaseke hospital

In short
The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) has since its start in April 2018 admitted 1,083 babies, out of which, unfortunately, 28 have succumbed to serious complications. But the rest have had their lives saved.

 

Tagged with: delivery of premature babies
Mentioned: Kiwoko Hospital Nakaseke General Hospital

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.