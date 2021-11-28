Overwhelming Premature Deliveries Prompt Construction of Ugx260m Neonatal ICU at Nakaseke Hospital

In short
The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) has since its start in April 2018 admitted 1,083 babies, out of which, unfortunately, 28 have succumbed to serious complications. But the rest have had their lives saved.
Overwhelming Premature Deliveries Prompt Construction of Ugx260m Neonatal ICU at Nakaseke Hospital28 Nov 2021, 18:30 Comments 145 Views Health Report
In short
Tagged with: delivery of premature babies
Mentioned: Kiwoko Hospital Nakaseke General Hospital
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.