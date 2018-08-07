Ezekiel Ssekweyama
12:24

OWC Rigorously Turning Towards Value Addition: Gen Angina

7 Aug 2018, 10:25 Comments 212 Views Kakuuto, Uganda Agriculture Updates
OWC Deputy Commander, Lt Gen Charles Angina alongside Uganda's EALA representative Mathias Kasamba inspecting products of Small cottage industries.jpg Ezekiel Ssekweyama

OWC Deputy Commander, Lt Gen Charles Angina alongside Uganda's EALA representative Mathias Kasamba inspecting products of Small cottage industries.jpg

In short
Lieutenant General Charles Angina, the OWC Deputy Coordinator, says the program has largely been dedicated to distributing seedlings and animals since it started about four years ago, which has resulted into increased production.

 

Tagged with: operation wealth creation owc programme. increases focus on value addition aspect of improving quality of agricultural produce lt gen charles angina deputy owc cordinator uganda industrial research institute-uiri
Mentioned: operation wealth creation (owc) uganda industrial research institute-uiri

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.