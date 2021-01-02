OWC to Give UGX 14 Billion to Crime Preventers

In short
Blaise Kamugisha, the National Chairperson of the Crime Preventers Forum, reveals that the money that will be allocated to them is a pledge President Museveni made to them to support their economic empowerment.
OWC to Give UGX 14 Billion to Crime Preventers2 Jan 2021, 13:26 Comments 202 Views Masaka, Uganda Politics Security 2021 Elections Interview
