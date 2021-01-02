Ezekiel Ssekweyama
OWC to Give UGX 14 Billion to Crime Preventers

2 Jan 2021
Crime Preventers registering for their reactivation exercise

Crime Preventers registering for their reactivation exercise

In short
Blaise Kamugisha, the National Chairperson of the Crime Preventers Forum, reveals that the money that will be allocated to them is a pledge President Museveni made to them to support their economic empowerment.

 

