Owino Vendors Gear Up for US$200M Market Redevelopment Plan

In short
Kayongo told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that Owino market sits on seven acres of land, adding that developing such huge land doesnt come cheap. He explained they are ready to submit plans to Kampala Capital City Authority KCCA for approval.
Owino Vendors Gear Up for US$200M Market Redevelopment Plan23 Oct 2018, 20:01 Comments 145 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
The Executive Director of St. Balikuddembe Stalls Space and Lock-up Shops owners Association (SSLOA), Godfrey Kayongo Nkajja Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
