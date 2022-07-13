Owners of Land Hosting Tumangu Nodding Syndrome Care Centre Demand Compensation

Patrick Olanya who was among the people who gave land for the nodding syndrome care center expresses his disappointment over the idle facililty. Photo by Caroline Ayugi

In short

The Center was commissioned in 2017 by President Yoweri Museveni. However, immediately after the centre was handed over for use, Hope For Humans said it had run out of funds to continue supporting the children and asked the government to take over. Six years later, the centre initially valued at 150 million Shillings is in ruins.