Davidson Ndyabahika
19:37

Oxfam to Museveni: Provide Leadership on Gender Equality

11 Jun 2019, 19:36 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics East Africa Updates
Lydia Zigomo, the regional director for the Horn, East and Central Africa at Oxfam at the on-going Oxfam Uganda celebration of five-year strategy

In short
According to the Gender Equality Tool Kit developed by Makerere’s School of Women and Gender Studies, Gender equality refers to equal enjoyment by women and men of socially valued goods, opportunities, resources and rewards.

 

