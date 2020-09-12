Pamela Mawanda
Oxford University Given Greenlight to Resume COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

12 Sep 2020, 23:39 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
While this means that trials that were halted on Tuesday can now continue, WHO officials say that it is unlikely the vaccine will be ready for use by the end of the year

 

