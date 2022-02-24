Jesse Johnson James
Oyam Mob Sets Suspected Cattle Thief to Death

24 Feb 2022, 11:46 Comments 115 Views Oyam, Uganda Crime Human rights Northern Report
Jimmy Patrcik Okema, the North Kyoga Police Spokesperon -Photo by Jesse Johnson James

In short
According to Olak, the mob dragged Okello to a nearby bush, tied him on the motorcycle he was riding and set him ablaze, and that be burnt to death.

 

Tagged with: Alao Village Anyeke Health Center IV Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Region Police Spokesperson Oyam district Suspected Cattle Thief Burnt to Death in Oyam
Mentioned: Alao Village Anyeke Health Center IV Oyam District.

