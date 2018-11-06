Ozone Layer Heals as Emission of Harmful Chemicals Drops

In short
This is due to internationally agreed actions carried out under the historic Montreal Protocol, which came into being over 30 years ago in response to the revelation that chloro-fluorocarbons CFCs and other ozone-depleting substances used in aerosols, cooling and refrigeration systems, and many other items were tearing a hole in the ozone layer and allowing dangerous ultraviolet radiation to flood through.
Ozone Layer Heals as Emission of Harmful Chemicals Drops6 Nov 2018, 11:25 Comments 123 Views Environment Health Report
The Earth's protective ozone layer is well on track to recovery Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.