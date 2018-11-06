Derick Kissa
Buvuma Candidates Write PLE in Selected Schools Top story

A P.7 pupil of Bukula SDA in Buvuma district attending to SST paper.

Raymond Mugunda, the Buvuma District Education Officer, says the pupils were moved from their schools due to lack of basic facilities. He however, said it is costly for them to transport and cater for candidates from distant islands.

 

