In short
Raymond Mugunda, the Buvuma District Education Officer, says the pupils were moved from their schools due to lack of basic facilities. He however, said it is costly for them to transport and cater for candidates from distant islands.
Buvuma Candidates Write PLE in Selected Schools Top story6 Nov 2018, 11:06 Comments 150 Views Buvuma, Uganda Education Report
In short
Tagged with: buvuma district primary leaving examination sharing classrooms
Mentioned: inspector of schools pupils primary leaving examinations buvuma district education officer uganda national examinations board
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.