P7 Candidate Dies in Examination Room in Bududa

David Kitutu, the school head teacher said the deceased’s parents had informed him earlier that the child was suffering from malaria but was not treated as parents sought divine intervention for her recovery. Kitutu said that Kakayi collapsed as soon as she started the mathematics paper.
P7 Candidate Dies in Examination Room in Bududa4 Nov 2019, 14:00 Comments 81 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Misc Updates
