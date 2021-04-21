Pabbo Town Council Residents Protest Unfairness in Compensation over Road Works

In short
Pabbo Town Council approved plans to construct the road in the area in 2011. The authorities say anyone who bought land in the area without the involvement and approval of the authorities after the plan was approved risks not being compensated.
Angry residents of Pabbo Township walking through their plots already eaten up by the access road plan - Photo by Dominic Ochola
