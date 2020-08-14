Olive Nakatudde
17:19

PAC Business Fails to Take-Off to Handle Mubende Regional Hospital

14 Aug 2020, 17:13 Comments 105 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Officials from Mubende Regional Referral Hospital exist the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting room.

In short
The meeting was meant to receive responses from the management of Mubende Regional Referral Hospital on the Auditor General’s Report for the financial year 2018/2019.





However the heated political climate as various candidates jostle for their respective political party’s endorsement ahead of the 2021 elections has seen parliamentary business grind to a halt.

 

Tagged with: Public Accounts Committee

