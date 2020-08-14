In short
The meeting was meant to receive responses from the management of Mubende Regional Referral Hospital on the Auditor General’s Report for the financial year 2018/2019.
However the heated political climate as various candidates jostle for their respective political party’s endorsement ahead of the 2021 elections has seen parliamentary business grind to a halt.
PAC Business Fails to Take-Off to Handle Mubende Regional Hospital
14 Aug 2020
Officials from Mubende Regional Referral Hospital exist the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting room.
