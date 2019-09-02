Olive Nakatudde
PAC Calls for Fresh Probe into Luweero-Rwenzori Veterans Payments

2 Sep 2019, 17:54 Comments 225 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report

PAC Chairperson Nathan Nandala Mafabi tasked the Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Directorate (CIID) and the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) to scrutinize a schedule of over 10,000 beneficiaries that they paid during the financial year 2017/2018, to rule out the theft of public funds.

 

