Olive Nakatudde
22:15

PAC Directs Arua Hospital Officials To Provide Report On Audit Queries

27 Jul 2022, 22:08 Comments 56 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Health Report
Arua Regional Referral Hospital officials appearing before the Public Accounts Committee-PAC.

Arua Regional Referral Hospital officials appearing before the Public Accounts Committee-PAC.

In short
In the audit report, Auditor General Muwanga noted wrong computations of gratuity and pensions.













He reported that Arua Regional Referral hospital overpaid 21.7 million Shillings and underpaid 19.7 million Shillings in gratuity.













Also highlighted in the audit report is the hospital underpayment of 10.4 million Shillings in pension, but made a 5.79 million Shillings over payment to some pensioners.

 

Tagged with: Pension and Gratuity Public Accounts Committee-PAC arua regional referral hospital

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.