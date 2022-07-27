PAC Directs Arua Hospital Officials To Provide Report On Audit Queries

In short

In the audit report, Auditor General Muwanga noted wrong computations of gratuity and pensions.



























He reported that Arua Regional Referral hospital overpaid 21.7 million Shillings and underpaid 19.7 million Shillings in gratuity.



























Also highlighted in the audit report is the hospital underpayment of 10.4 million Shillings in pension, but made a 5.79 million Shillings over payment to some pensioners.