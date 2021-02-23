Olive Nakatudde
07:44

PAC Directs Judiciary to Account for UGX 20 Billionb JLOS Funds

23 Feb 2021, 07:44 Comments 204 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Court Report
Judiciary Officials led by the Permanent Secretary, Pius Bigirimana appearing before PAC.

Judiciary Officials led by the Permanent Secretary, Pius Bigirimana appearing before PAC.

In short
Led by the Permanent Secretary Pius Bigirimana, officials from the Judiciary appeared before PAC- Central Government to respond to audit queries in regard to funds released under the Justice Law and Order Sector (JLOS) -Sector Wide Approach (SWAP) Development Fund.

 

Tagged with: Judiciary Justice, Law and Order Sector-JLOS

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.