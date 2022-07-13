PAC Exposes Fraud in Staff Payroll Management of Arua District

In short
Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, the Committee Chairperson, also the Bardege-Layibi Member of Parliament in Gulu City said their findings have since noted 386.5 million Shillings of unauthorized loan deductions from 419 employees who neither had letters of undertaking nor existed in the Payroll Deduction Management System – PDMS.
PAC Exposes Fraud in Staff Payroll Management of Arua District13 Jul 2022, 08:19 Comments 98 Views Local government Parliament Crime Updates
Faulted Arua District Principle Human Resource Officer Israel Echoku (L) appearing before PAC alongside other officials. Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
