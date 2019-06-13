Joan Akello
PAC Grills Arua Referral Hospital Officials over Unspent Funds

Staffing gaps at Arua Regional Referral hospital

In short
The committee vice chairperson, Okin Ojara was irked that the hospital returned the money in June 2018 and yet it has over 100 unfilled staff positions. The hospital needs a total of 357 staff, but 114 positions remain vacant.

 

