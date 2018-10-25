In short
The PAC Vice Chairperson, Gerald Karuhanga tasked the team to explain the slow clearance of cases despite increased funding from Shillings 6.1 billion in the 2015/2016 financial year to Shillings 6.9 billion in the 2016/2017 financial year.
PAC Grills DPP Over Case Backlog Top story25 Oct 2018, 17:27 Comments 96 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Deputy Director Public Prosecution, Amos Ngolobe appearing before the Public accounts Committee. Login to license this image from 1$.
