PAC Grills Energy Officials Over UGX 1.2B Loss in Fines

In short
Officials from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development have been probed over a 1.2 billion Shillings loss in fines to a contractor following delays to compensate Project Affected Persons PAPs, to pave way for construction of the oil refinery.
PAC Grills Energy Officials Over UGX 1.2B Loss in Fines27 Feb 2018, 16:53 Comments 177 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Energy ministry officials led by the acting Permanent Secretary Robert Kasande appearig before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.