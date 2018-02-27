Olive Nakatudde
17:08

PAC Grills Energy Officials Over UGX 1.2B Loss in Fines

27 Feb 2018, 16:53 Comments 177 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Energy ministry officials led by the acting Permanent Secretary Robert Kasande appearig before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee. Olive Nakatudde

Energy ministry officials led by the acting Permanent Secretary Robert Kasande appearig before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Officials from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development have been probed over a 1.2 billion Shillings loss in fines to a contractor following delays to compensate Project Affected Persons PAPs, to pave way for construction of the oil refinery.

 

Tagged with: ministry of energy and mineral development 1.2 billion shillings loss in fines to a contractor construction of the oil refinery acting permanent secretary robert kasande value for money audit report compensation of project affected persons under the refinery project

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.