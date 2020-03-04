PAC Grills Former Judiciary PS Kagole UGX 9.57Bn Questionable Expenditure

In short
Nandala also told Kagole that the documents show that just in a space of one day, he withdrew another Shillings 29.8 million on June 29th, 2018 for the alleged travel of the Chief Justice to South Africa and questioned how the Chief Justice would travel to two destinations at the same time.
PAC Grills Former Judiciary PS Kagole UGX 9.57Bn Questionable Expenditure4 Mar 2020, 18:11 Comments 150 Views Parliament Report
Judiciary Permanent Secretary Kagole Kivumbi lost in thought following several inquiries by MPs. Login to license this image from 1$.
