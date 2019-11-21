Olive Nakatudde
PAC, Police Meeting Called Off

21 Nov 2019, 12:34 Comments 124 Views Parliament Report
The committee chaired by Budadiri West MP Nathan Nandala Mafabi were scheduled to meet the Police top management on Thursday. However the team didn’t show up and requested for a new date.

 

