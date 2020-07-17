Olive Nakatudde
PAC Probes Immigration Staff over Performance Agreements

17 Jul 2020, 21:05 Comments 122 Views Parliament Report
The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control Director Maj. Gen. Apollo Kasiita-Gowa (Middle) with the Principal Accountant Stephen Bwire and others before PAC.

In short
According to the Auditor General, the absence of Performance Agreements limits effective accountability and demonstration of commitment to the government’s strategic goals as specified in the National Development Plan.

 

