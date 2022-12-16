PAC Queries Energy Ministry Officials Over UGX 23Bn Undeclared Funds

In short

Members of Parliament sitting on the Public Accounts Committee –PAC Central Government have dismissed a submission by officials from the Ministry of Energy regarding their failure to declare 23 billion Shillings donor funds.



“I noted the Ministry received off-budget financing to a tune of 23.049 billion Shillings not declared to treasury and, therefore, not appropriated to the entity by Parliament. These funds were received directly from development partners,” says Auditor General Muwanga.