In short
Members of Parliament sitting on the Public Accounts Committee –PAC Central Government have dismissed a submission by officials from the Ministry of Energy regarding their failure to declare 23 billion Shillings donor funds.
“I noted the Ministry received off-budget financing to a tune of 23.049 billion Shillings not declared to treasury and, therefore, not appropriated to the entity by Parliament. These funds were received directly from development partners,” says Auditor General Muwanga.
PAC Queries Energy Ministry Officials Over UGX 23Bn Undeclared Funds
16 Dec 2022
In short
Tagged with: 23 billion undeclared Ministry of Energy
