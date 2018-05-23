Masaka Municipality Faulted on Abuse of USMID Funds

In short
Masaka Municipality Town Clerk Paul Omoko said that the money was spent on procuring of planning equipment, Induction of political leaders, retooling of some offices, institutional strengthening, workshops, facilitating staffs on foreign travels and their career development courses, public sensitization among things.
Masaka Municipality Faulted on Abuse of USMID Funds23 May 2018, 20:40 Comments 98 Views Masaka, Uganda Local government Parliament Updates
The Technical Officers from Masaka Municipality facing PAC, they were instructed to recover USMID funds spent on Politicians.
