Masaka Municipality Faulted on Abuse of USMID Funds

The Technical Officers from Masaka Municipality facing PAC, they were instructed to recover USMID funds spent on Politicians. Ssekweyama Ezekiel

In short
Masaka Municipality Town Clerk Paul Omoko said that the money was spent on procuring of planning equipment, Induction of political leaders, retooling of some offices, institutional strengthening, workshops, facilitating staffs on foreign travels and their career development courses, public sensitization among things.

 

